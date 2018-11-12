Midlands Bikers Association feeds New Hope Apartments community

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Residents of a South Carolina Apartment Complex say they always look forward to this time of year. Good food, and good people.
The Midlands Bikers Association prepared a Thanksgiving dinner for the New Hope Community
The organization’s spokesperson said the social club does more than party and ride bikes. Several clubs across Aiken County joined together - hoping to feed at least 100 people.
They served up ham, string beans, rice, deserts, turkey and dressing and more.
“Making someone smile - especially, a family and a child, even that they’re getting a nice, hot meal for the thanksgiving holidays. That’s important,” Midlands Bikers Association spokesperson Keisha Williams said.
Frank Coleman supports and encourages the members each year.
“It means a lot, especially this time of year. you know, when there’s a lot of people that don’t have a meal or food to eat and a lot of homeless people, too," Coleman said.
The club has hosted this event for the past three years. They’ve been around for 15 years and are based out of Columbia, South Carolina.
