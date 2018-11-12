Jewish barista refuses to let WWII veteran pay as a thank you for his service

Jim Young Sr. WWII Veteran (Source: Facebook)
By Jerrica Nunley | November 12, 2018 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 1:43 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A barista is being praised by the son of a WWII veteran for his kindness.

Jim Young took to Facebook to describe his experience with his father at a Millington,TN Starbucks.

The barista, who Young identifies as Nick, is Jewish and wanted to express his appreciation to the veteran for his service during the Holocaust.

The veteran’s unit liberated a concentration camp in Germany during the war.

Read the full story of their exchange below:

Here’s the story worth telling. I took my Dad to Starbucks in Millington, TN today. We ordered a couple coffees and...

Posted by Jim Young on Friday, November 9, 2018

