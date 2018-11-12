Best-seller Sarah Dessen has new book, new publisher

HarperCollins Publishers announced Monday that it will release Dessen's "The Rest of the Story" on June 4. Dessen, whose many best-sellers include "Saint Anything" and "The Moon and More," was previously published by Penguin Random House. HarperCollins is describing the new novel as a "big-hearted, sweeping" narrative of a girl reconnecting with family members she hasn't seen in years. Financial terms for her deal with HarperCollins weren't disclosed.