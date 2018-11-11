Sex abuse crisis tops agenda as US Catholic bishops convene

FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, a demonstrator holds up protest signs at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. as over 100 people held a rally at the state Capitol Wednesday following the Senate's GOP majority's decision the previous week to leave Harrisburg without voting on a bill that would give victims a two-year window to file lawsuits that would otherwise be outdated. As U.S. Catholic bishops gather for an important national assembly, the clergy sex abuse crisis dominates their agenda. But it's only one of several daunting challenges facing the nation's largest religious denomination. While federal and state law enforcement agencies widen their investigations of abuse, the church finds itself with ever fewer priests and nuns in service. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) (AP)