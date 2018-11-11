Man shot twice at gas station on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A man was rushed to a local hospital after being shot at a gas station in Richmond County Saturday night. It happened at Smart Grocery, located in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), deputies found a man laying in the parking lot of the business around 9:36 p.m. he had at least two gun shot wounds to his mid-section.
The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center’s emergency room, where he was last listed in critical but stable condition. Investigators processed the scene Saturday night.
At this time, there is no information on who committed this crime. RCSO hasn’t released the victim’s name.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.