Frost, Freeze Sunday Morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas, generally, along and north of I-20 through 9 a.m. Sunday.
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures have cooled into the upper 30s and 40s with a nearly calm wind. By Sunday morning, most communities will be in the lower to mid-30s. The coldest temps are expected to occur between 6 and 8 a.m.
Nearly everyone stands a chance of seeing frost in the morning. Under sunshine, temps warm through the 40s and into the 50s Sunday afternoon. The breeze remains light, under increasing cloudiness. A mostly cloudy sky returns Sunday night into Monday.
Showers arrive Monday and perisst into Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that brings even colder weather to our forecast Wednesday into late next week. Another storm system may bring a chance of rain back to the forecast Thursday and Friday ahead of, yet another, cold front and round of chilly air.
Have a great evening,
Cutter