Dozens of CSRA bikers donate hundreds of gifts to Toys for Tots

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - More than 85 people already have a leg up on Christmas - shopping for presents for kids in the CSRA. For the past 12 years, Harley-Davidson has hosted a ride - where bikers donate brand new toys to Toys for Tots.
They raised $2,000 Saturday and gave away more than 230 toys - and an ATV. Everything will go to Toys for Tots here in Augusta.
“One of our most anticipated and favorite rides to do. There’s just something about kids and ... the ability just to make them happier on Christmas day and it just brings everybody together," said Krystal Marrero, Harley-Davidson Marketing Manager.
You can donate to Toys for Tots next Saturday, November 17, at Panera Bread on Washington Road. CLICK HERE to find more than 200 locations where you can drop toys off.
