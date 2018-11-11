Augusta Richmond County Historical Society dedicates plaques to fallen service members

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Augusta Richmond County Historical Society preserves stories about Georgians who’ve touched the world. Saturday, members held the annual Veterans Day celebration at Heroes' Overlook.
Augusta Richmond County Historical Society President John Bell said, “We’re all deeply indebted to veterans, we don’t want to forget.”
Each brick on Heroes' Walk represents someone who served our country. Each year, the Augusta Richmond County Historical Society remembers and recounts that history.
“We would not have the free society we do today. A lot of people died. Awful lot, a lot suffered, and that is continued until today," said Bell.
The organization shared the stories of Corporal Thomas A. Watson, USMC and 1st Sgt. Earl T. Shaffer, Sr., US Army and dedicated bronze plaques to them.
Leon Maben 's closest relatives served in the military.
“My father...and my uncle, John Maben Sr. and Also John Robert Maben Jr. who served in the Korean war," Maben said.
He attends events like these to honor his family and connect with history.
“Thanks to all of the veterans that served from World War one to the Vietnam war. Thanks for all your services and thanks for what you do for this country," said Maben.
