Where to get your flu shot in the CSRA

CSRA (WFXG) - Flu season is here again and we’re here to help you find the best place to get your vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control offers the handy Vaccine Finder website, where you can search for the places close to where you live.
Local colleges and universities often offer vaccinations. Augusta University students can get their flu shots on campus. There’s a schedule listed on Jagwire’s website. USC Aiken also has a listing for immunizations on their website.
You can also get your vaccination from your local health department; Georgia, and South Carolina.
