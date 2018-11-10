Martinez Elementary School could be first STEM-certified elementary school in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - Martinez Elementary School is on track to be the first STEM-certified elementary school in the Columbia County School district. As part of that initiative, students have the chance to experience interdisciplinary learning. On November 9, the kindergarten class put together garden boxes that they have been designing all year.
The school brought in local community partner, RW Allen, to help with the project. Connie Melear, Chief Financial Officer, said, “The kids have designed the boxes, and our guys are putting them together with the children.” The kids had the chance to use drills, wear hard hats and watch their designs come to life. For the kids, it was simply a fun time; they did not even realize they were learning. Principal Wade White said, “This is the most valuable kind of learning you can expose a child to.” Melear added, “To get to learn and have fun at the same time is like magic for little kids like that.”
This experience is only the beginning for children attending Martinez Elementary. Wade said, “We want to turn our school into not only into a classroom learning space. We want to have a great outdoor learning space as well, and this is just the first step.” Principal White says he has plans for the entire area to be an outdoor learning space, complete with a greenhouse and pavilion.
Martinez Elementary School should be STEM-certified by February 2019.
