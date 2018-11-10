Martinez Elementary School could be first STEM-certified elementary school in Columbia County

The school brought in local community partner, RW Allen, to help with the project. Connie Melear, Chief Financial Officer, said, “The kids have designed the boxes, and our guys are putting them together with the children.” The kids had the chance to use drills, wear hard hats and watch their designs come to life. For the kids, it was simply a fun time; they did not even realize they were learning. Principal Wade White said, “This is the most valuable kind of learning you can expose a child to.” Melear added, “To get to learn and have fun at the same time is like magic for little kids like that.”