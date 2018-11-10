Man arrested for attempting to defraud elderly woman

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A man has been arrested in Richmond County for attempting to defraud an elderly woman.
Brian Christopher Bold, 45-years old, was arrested on Nov. 7. According to a grand jury warrant, Bold attempted to defraud a 65-year-old woman by gaining access to her finances. The warrant alleges that he moved the woman’s finances from one bank account to another on which he was joint account holder. He also allegedly tried to add himself as a beneficiary on the woman’s IRA account and obtaining her power of attorney.
Bold was arrested and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
