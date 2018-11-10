Augusta woman arrested in Ohio for abuse of an elderly person

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta woman was arrested in Ohio in connection to a CAVE exploitation case in Richmond County. Serene Anne Joyner was arrested at a motel at around 3 p.m. Friday. Joyner was located by a combines effort between the Richmond County Marshal’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Office.
A grand jury arrest warrant alleges that between July and September, Joyner used her position as a caregiver for an elderly woman to exploit her and gain access to the woman’s assets.
