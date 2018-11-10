Augusta woman arrested in Ohio for abuse of an elderly person

Augusta woman arrested in Ohio for abuse of an elderly person
Serena Anne Joyner (Randall, James)
By J. Bryan Randall | November 9, 2018 at 7:10 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 7:10 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta woman was arrested in Ohio in connection to a CAVE exploitation case in Richmond County. Serene Anne Joyner was arrested at a motel at around 3 p.m. Friday. Joyner was located by a combines effort between the Richmond County Marshal’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Office.

A grand jury arrest warrant alleges that between July and September, Joyner used her position as a caregiver for an elderly woman to exploit her and gain access to the woman’s assets.

Serena Ann Joyner wanted poster
Serena Ann Joyner wanted poster (Richmond County Marshal's Office)

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.