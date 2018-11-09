Voter information is in fact public record

Lynn Bailey, Executive Director for the Richmond County Board of Elections, said, “Any activity that we have with the voter, whether it’s the fact that they voted on a particular day, which parties primary they voted in, whether or not they received an absentee ballot, when we mailed it out or when we got it back; all of that information is public record.” According to the law, “the list of electors maintained by the Secretary of State shall be available for public inspection.” However, not all of your information is put out there. Bailey added, “The data that we don’t release is their driver’s license number, their social security number, their month and day of birth, their email address and we also don’t release where that person registered to vote.”