Sheriff’s Office involved after 2nd fight in 1 week at Lakeside High School

According to the incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the fight happened in the school’s media lab at around 12:22 p.m. According to statements from students and staff involved, a 17-year-old student approached a group of 4 other students and confronted them about calling her names. She says she struck one of them and the others jumped in, trying to separate them. Other students and staff stepped in, attempting to break up the fight.