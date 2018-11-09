Sheriff’s Office involved after 2nd fight in 1 week at Lakeside High School

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Just 1 day after a student was arrested for attacking a classmate, the deputies were called back out to Lakeside High School for another fight, this time involving a group of female students.
According to the incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the fight happened in the school’s media lab at around 12:22 p.m. According to statements from students and staff involved, a 17-year-old student approached a group of 4 other students and confronted them about calling her names. She says she struck one of them and the others jumped in, trying to separate them. Other students and staff stepped in, attempting to break up the fight.
Parents of both students who were hit did not want to prosecute. However, due to the young woman’s disruption of school and violent behavior, deputies decided to arrest her for disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.