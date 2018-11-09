3rd annual Hope For Augusta 5K and Fun Run happening Saturday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The third annual Hope For Augusta 5K and Family Fun Run is Saturday, November 10, 2018 at May Park in Augusta.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m at May Park.
A 1-mile fun run starts at 8:00 a.m. with a 5K follow at 9:00 a.m.
Dozens of kids have been training for 10 weeks in run clubs and will be showing off their running skills as part of the event.
While this is a fundraiser, Stephen Pittman, director of Hope For Augusta, says: “Our ultimate goal really is to bring the community together. People who may not normally come together to come together and to run together to have a good time.”
The cost is $10 for the 1-mile fun run and $30 for the 5K.
All proceeds benefit Hope for Augusta, a ministry dedicated to bringing the gospel of Jesus Christ to love and empower families of downtown Augusta to create a flourishing neighborhood. They work with families through summer and after-school programs for children and mentorship programs for teens.
