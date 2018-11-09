3rd annual Hope For Augusta 5K and Fun Run happening Saturday

3rd annual Hope For Augusta 5K and Fun Run happening Saturday
Runners participate in the 2016 Hope For Augusta 5k and Fun Run.
By Pierce Legeion | November 9, 2018 at 1:30 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 1:30 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The third annual Hope For Augusta 5K and Family Fun Run is Saturday, November 10, 2018 at May Park in Augusta.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m at May Park.

A 1-mile fun run starts at 8:00 a.m. with a 5K follow at 9:00 a.m.

Dozens of kids have been training for 10 weeks in run clubs and will be showing off their running skills as part of the event.

While this is a fundraiser, Stephen Pittman, director of Hope For Augusta, says: “Our ultimate goal really is to bring the community together. People who may not normally come together to come together and to run together to have a good time.”

The cost is $10 for the 1-mile fun run and $30 for the 5K.

All proceeds benefit Hope for Augusta, a ministry dedicated to bringing the gospel of Jesus Christ to love and empower families of downtown Augusta to create a flourishing neighborhood. They work with families through summer and after-school programs for children and mentorship programs for teens.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.