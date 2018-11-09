Operation Hand Warmer collecting for care packages to overseas troops

“When you receive those care packages, you open them up and it really brings a smile to your face.” After two deployments in Afghanistan, Operation Handwarmer spokesperson Melvin Speight is thankful for the little things in life. “Having those handwarmers, whether you’re putting them in your hand, in your gloves or you’re putting them in your boots, or your feet, sometimes you put them inside your uniform. Wherever you need them at, it really helps.”