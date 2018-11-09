Colder air in-store for this weekend

(WFXG) -A chance of drizzle and showers today. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Cool wedge conditions will be in place today ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. The cold front will cross the area tonight with high pressure and drier air over the region through the weekend. The next storm system will move into the region for Monday and Tuesday with high pressure and cooler temps for Wednesday and Thursday.
