Aiken Street Team working to decrease violence in Paces Run Apartments

The Aiken Street Team’s original plan was to go into various neighborhoods in the city and build relationships with residents, especially children. But that didn’t stick. They started in Paces Run back in 2017 and have been there ever since. They realized the relationships they wanted to form were important and there were some concerns if they were to move on too quickly. Once per week, they put a tent out in paces run to read with the children and help with homework. The team wants to teach the young people that they can defy all stereotypes by them knowing who they are, where they come from, and the importance of education.