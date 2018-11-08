Florida battle for US Senate still too close to call

When Scott first jumped in last April, the contest was seen as one of the marquee races in the nation. It was soon overshadowed by the governor's race: a vitriolic competition between Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum that became a proxy battle between Trump and his Democratic opponents. DeSantis had trailed in almost every poll leading up to Election Day, but he parlayed Trump's strong endorsements in the Republican primary and general election to pull off an upset. Gillum would have been the first Democrat elected to the office since 1994, and the state's first-ever African-American governor.