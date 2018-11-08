In Honduras, most returnees from caravan hope to try again

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, Pablo Alba shows a letter he wrote and signed voluntarily accepting his deportation, during an interview in his home in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Alba choked up thinking about how his 11-year-old son wrapped his arms around his neck and begged to be taken on the journey north. Alba said no, not wanting the boy to risk the arduous trek. “If there must be suffering, I will go alone,” he said, recalling that Oct. 13 day when he set off to join the caravan with only the clothes on his back. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)