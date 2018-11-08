Charity ride kicks off 2018 Toys for Tots

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - If you’re looking for a way to impact the community this holiday season, we’ve got it: the 12th Annual Toys for Tots Charity Ride.
The event starts Saturday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at Timms Harley Davidson on Belair Frontage Rd. and goes to Walmart in Grovetown, where riders will do some holiday shopping for the kids. The goal will be to fill the dealership’s trailer with hundreds of toys for the campaign. This is the ride’s 12th year. In 2017, 95 riders participated in the ride and they hope to beat that number this year.
Krystal Marrero of Timms Harley Davidson joined FOX 54 Thursday morning to answer questions about the ride. You can watch the full interview on this article.
If you’d like to participate in the ride, registration is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. Walmart has agreed to having discounted prices and dedicated checkout lines for Toys for Tots riders.
The ride will start at the dealership at 11am and they will drive to the Wal-Mart in Grovetown where they will do their shopping for the kids. This is the 12th year of the ride. The goal is to fill
The Toys for Tots campaign is in full swing with some 50,000 children needing toys in Augusta and its surrounding counties. Make sure to pick up a toy when you’re out shopping. You can find a list of the dropoff locations near you by checking the Toys for Tots website.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.