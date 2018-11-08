Charity ride kicks off 2018 Toys for Tots

The event starts Saturday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at Timms Harley Davidson on Belair Frontage Rd. and goes to Walmart in Grovetown, where riders will do some holiday shopping for the kids. The goal will be to fill the dealership’s trailer with hundreds of toys for the campaign. This is the ride’s 12th year. In 2017, 95 riders participated in the ride and they hope to beat that number this year.