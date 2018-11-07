Voters in Richmond County made it to the polls, despite confusion

GEORGIA (WFXG) - Early voting across the country was high for the 2018 Midterm Election, and that was no different in Richmond County. There were 32,000 early voters in the area, and election officials expected to double that number during Election Day.
The Executive Director for the Richmond County Board of Elections said the polls were packed with people all day, even with confusion about where people needed to go to cast their ballots, and she is excited to see the final turnout numbers. Lynn Bailey said, “I would say 90% of the people we have seen in our office today thought they could come down to the Municipal Building to vote. Of course, we have just been directing them to their election day site.”
Bailey said the confusion came from many people who are used to participating in early voting, where you can cast your ballot at polling locations that are not your designated place to go on election day. She said the public remained excited about the election as they made their way to their correct polling place.
