Texas man in jail for aggravated sexual assault of a child bailed out after parents win lottery

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A man indicted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child has been bailed out of jail by his parents who won a $15 million Texas Lottery jackpot in Wichita Falls two weeks ago.
Jason Wayne Carlile was being held in the Wichita County Jail following his arrested last year for allegedly sexually assaulting a child younger than 14 years old in 2006. Carlile was indicted for the crime by a grand jury in 2015 and had been in jail since December of last year.
He bonded out Saturday, November 3. Court testimony revealed the bond was paid by his mother. According testimony, they claimed a winning Lotto Texas ticket in the October 31 drawing which was sold at the Fill and Chill on Northwest Expressway.
In the 78th District Court on Wednesday, Prosecutors asked for strict restrictions on Carlile’s bail, citing his history of traveling to Mexico, where he was arrested in 2017 and brought back to Wichita Falls to face trial. They’re also concerned after his parent’s new found wealth following their lottery win they could help him leave the area.
Judge Barney Fudge ordered Carlile be required to wear a GPS monitor, remain in Wichita County and live at his mother’s house.
His next court hearing is scheduled for December 10.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.