Naked man breaks into home, jumps into bed with resident

Deputies searched the surrounding area and found 29-year-old Christopher Lindner lying nude in the road near the intersection of Melrose Dr. and Gray Dr. One of the deputies approached Lindner and he began running excitedly down Melrose Dr. At first, Lindner complied with deputies' orders, but then approached them with clenched fists. Pepper spray appeared to have no effect and one deputy used a metal baton on Lindner’s leg. He became compliant after that, admitting that he was under the influence of methamphetamine.