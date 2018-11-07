Motel 6 to pay millions for sharing guest lists with ICE

(CNN) - Motel 6 will pay millions to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed it gave Latino guests' information to immigration and customs enforcement.
The lawsuit said several guests at two Phoenix, AZ locations were arrested, after the hotel chain shared their personal information with federal immigration agents.
The claim was filed by a Latino civil right group, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Motel 6 agreed to pay as much as 7.6 million to people who were interrogated, placed in immigration-removal proceedings, and whose personal information was given to ICE.
The district court must still approve the settlement agreement.
