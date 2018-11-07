Lakeside High School student arrested after fight in class

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - A Lakeside High School student has been arrested after he allegedly attacked another student. The incident was caught on camera.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17-year-old Baker Connor. Baker, who can be seen wearing a red hoodie in the video, was being “mouthy” and disrupting class, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. Baker’s teacher says several students were getting tired of Baker’s attitude. One student reportedly told Baker to “shut up." That’s when the teacher says Baker walked over, knocked the other student out of his desk, and began to beat him about his head.
The other student involved told deputies that Baker had posted to social media that he was planning to beat him up. He says that just before the attack, Baker was disrupting class and that he told him to “shut up.” He says Baker attacked him, beating him until he passed out.
Baker told deputies the student he hit was talking about his “personal stuff” and would not stop. Baker says he “snapped” and hit the student as hard as he could.
Deputies took Baker into custody and transported him to the Columbia County Detention Center. He is being charged as an adult with battery.
