Lakeside High School student arrested after fight in class

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17-year-old Baker Connor. Baker, who can be seen wearing a red hoodie in the video, was being “mouthy” and disrupting class, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. Baker’s teacher says several students were getting tired of Baker’s attitude. One student reportedly told Baker to “shut up." That’s when the teacher says Baker walked over, knocked the other student out of his desk, and began to beat him about his head.