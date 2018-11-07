Henry McMaster winner in SC governor’s race over James Smith

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Both the Associated Press and NBC News has declared Gov. Henry McMaster the winner in the South Carolina governor’s race over Rep. James Smith.
A handful of national networks, including FOX News and CNN, called the race for McMaster shortly after 7 p.m., with NBC News calling the race close to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Both McMaster and Smith voted early in Columbia on Tuesday.
McMaster became governor after Nikki Haley became the Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. With the support of President Donald Trump, McMaster entered into a run-off with Upstate businessman John Warren before becoming the GOP winner.
Smith, a state representative, is also a member of the military.
