Congressman Rick Allen casts his vote in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The fight for the District 12 Congressional Seat in Georgia is ongoing right now between Congressman Rick Allen and Francys Johnson. Congressman Allen started his day bright and early as he went to the polls to vote and meet with some of his constituents before they did the same. He spent the rest of his day going around the district to continue campaigning, and he said he would not stop until the polls were closed.