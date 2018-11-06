With poo on a pedestal, Bill Gates talks toilet technology

Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO and co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, gestures to a jar of human feces as he speaks at the Reinvented Toilet Expo in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. With a jar of human feces on a podium next to him, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has kicked off a "Reinvented Toilet" Expo in China. Gates said Tuesday that the technologies on display at the three-day expo in Beijing represent the most significant advances in sanitation in nearly 200 years. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein)