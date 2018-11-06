People & Places with Pierce: Deep South Cheese and Grill

DEARING, GA (WFXG) - Cheese isn’t typically a Southern staple, but one Dearing man is hoping to change that.
Gino Doucet, owner of Deep South Cheese and Grill explains: “I'm originally from Canada. I couldn't find any cheese curds around so I decided to make my own and then an idea sprung and we decided to open up a restaurant and offer up the food to the people of the area.”
David Perry of Dearing proudly says: “Deep South Cheese and Grill.”
Jannie Reese of Thomson exclaims: “Oh it’s good. It’s good.”
Imojean Clemes of Thomson adds: “Oh the cheese was delicious. I liked that cheese.”
“We make it fresh every day here and the process takes about 7 to 9 hours,” said Doucet.
“My favorite thing on the menu is food,” joked Perry.
“Poutine, cheese curds, and we expanded the menu to include burgers and chicken,” said Doucet. “It's not work. It's a passion.”
How a French-Canadian is spreading a passion for cheese to the South in the next People & Places with Pierce Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. on FOX 54 News Now.
