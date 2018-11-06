John Clarke sworn into Richmond County Commission

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - John Clarke was sworn in as a Richmond County Commissioner Tuesday afternoon. The late Grady Smith’s daughters stood alongside Clarke as he took his oath.
It has been a difficult few weeks for the Commission, with the loss of Grady Smith back in October and the death of Andrew Jefferson just this week. Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. spoke at the Commission meeting, saying that the most important thing anyone can have is the gift of family. “When we all leave this place, no one will replace us,” said Mayor Davis.
Only one Commissioner objected to Clarke’s appointment: Bill Fennoy. He refused to stand and welcome Clarke to the Commission, citing a racist Facebook post allegedly made by the newly-appointed Commissioner back in 2014. The post referenced the protests in Ferguson, Missouri and reportedly referred to African Americans with a racial slur.
Commissioner Clarke has spoken about the Facebook post in the past, saying in May 2018, “I can honestly say I don’t remember writing those insensitive and hurtful words but I take full responsibility for them, they were on my page... That dark time in my life I turned to alcohol to deal with the pain that was caused seeing the love in my life literally dying in my arms.”
At his appointment Tuesday, Clarke again spoke about the post, saying he will work hard for his critics. “I will never go there again.”
