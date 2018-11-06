Interstellar object may have been alien probe, Harvard scientists say

(CNN/RNN) – A mysterious object-- spotted tumbling through our solar system last year-- may have been an alien spacecraft sent to investigate earth.
That’s the suggestion from Harvard University astronomers in a research paper.
The object is nicknamed ‘Oumuamua, which means "a scout or messenger that reaches out from the distant past" in Hawaiian. It was discovered in October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii.
Scientists are intrigued because the object is traveling through space at 196,000 mph. They said it might have an “artificial origin.”
“’Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization,” they wrote in the paper, which has been submitted to the Astrophysical Journal Letters.
The theory is based on the object’s “excess acceleration,” or its unexpected boost in speed as it traveled through and ultimately out of our solar system in January.
"Considering an artificial origin, one possibility is that 'Oumuamua is a light sail, floating in interstellar space as a debris from an advanced technological equipment," wrote the paper's authors, suggesting that the object could be propelled by solar radiation.
We may never know if they are correct, because the object is long gone and can’t be seen anymore.
What we do know is the ‘Oumuamua is the first object ever seen in our solar system that is known to have originated elsewhere.
