As Election Day approaches, candidates urge voters to go to the polls

GEORGIA (WFXG) - Midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 6, all across the United States. In Georgia, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Political candidates have been traveling across the state of Georgia to get their messages out. One thing they all have in common: the importance of voting.
Jeff Duncan, Republican candidate for Lt. Governor, said, “This is a turnout game," while introducing the Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, Brian Kemp. Later, Kemp said, “We’re not worried about polls, we’re worried about turnout. We want our people to turnout.” Kemp’s opposition, Stacey Abrams, had a similar sentiment when she was in Augusta on Sunday, Nov. 4. She said, “If we vote on Tuesday, we win this election, and that’s what’s at stake.”
In Richmond and Columbia Counties, over 60,000 people have already cast their ballot through early voting. Election officials expect to have just as high of a turnout on Tuesday. Lynn Bailey, Executive Director for Richmond County Board of Elections, said, “I’m expecting somewhere between 30 and 32,000 people to vote tomorrow at the polls. The level of enthusiasm and interest we’ve seen from voters in this election is very high, so I don’t imagine that the weather will be much of a deterrent.”
Their are races on the ballot from the state level and the local level, bringing interest to most everyone. Many races have the potential for needing a runoff. If that is the case, the runoff election will be on December 4.
