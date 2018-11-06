As Election Day approaches, candidates urge voters to go to the polls

In Richmond and Columbia Counties, over 60,000 people have already cast their ballot through early voting. Election officials expect to have just as high of a turnout on Tuesday. Lynn Bailey, Executive Director for Richmond County Board of Elections, said, “I’m expecting somewhere between 30 and 32,000 people to vote tomorrow at the polls. The level of enthusiasm and interest we’ve seen from voters in this election is very high, so I don’t imagine that the weather will be much of a deterrent.”