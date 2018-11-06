Child shot and killed in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s office is on the scene of a shooting near Hephzibah.
Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene and have released details regarding what happened at a home on the 1600 block of Keron Way.
A six year child was shot and killed. We’re told a family member is in custody and being questioned to determine if this incident was an accident.
The investigation is in the beginning stages, no names have been released at this time. FOX 54 is on the scene, we’ll have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.