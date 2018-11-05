Weather on the Road: Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) - First Alert meteorologist Pierce Legeion was on the road in Beech Island for Weather on the Road.
At over 300 years old, Beech Island is one of the oldest settlements in South Carolina and is the oldest settlement in Aiken County. It started as a trading post called Savanna Town in 1685. The Beech Island name is believed to come from a former island in the river covered in beech trees.
In 1856, former South Carolina governor James Hammond and 11 other farmers organized the Beech Island Agricultural Club. The club still holds monthly meetings and is one of the oldest surviving societies in South Carolina.
In 1859, Redcliffe Plantation, the home of former governor Hammond, was completed. It stands as a reminder of the days of slavery. The mansion, several former slave quarters, and the iconic lane of magnolia trees are now part of a state historic site open to visitors.
Beech Island’s most famous resident was James Brown. He lived in a 60-acre estate for the last few decades of his life and is buried in the Thomas Family Home Crypt.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.