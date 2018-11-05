Stacey Abrams comes to Augusta to rally voters; Responds to recent lawsuit from Secretary of State’s Office

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams addressing this political turmoil in Richmond County on Sunday during a rally. On top of telling voters why republican candidate Brian Kemp is not the man for the job, Abrams also spoke to the lawsuit from Kemp’s office on the democratic party hacking claim.
With hundreds of supporters packed into the Henry Brigham Center, Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams made her case on why she should be the next Governor.
“We need a Governor with a record you can stand on. I’m the only candidate with the only record where I don’t have to run away from, hide from or lie about,” says Stacey Abrams.
Backstage, Abrams spoke to the recent investigation from her opponent’s office. “First of all it’s not a real investigation. What has happened has Brian Kemp has tried to cover up for his failures on cybersecurity by blaming someone else,” she says.
Kemp’s office says it was a failed attempt to hack the voter’s registration system. Also saying the FBI and Homeland Security were immediately alerted.
“Instead of owning up to the failure and making it right he decided to blame democrats. We are not responsible, we have nothing to do with this. I’m very sad instead of owning up to his responsibilities and honoring his commitment to secretary of state, he’s misleading Georgia,” says Abrams.
Throughout Abram's rally she also hammered on teacher salaries and law enforcement competitive wages to expanding Medicaid.
Her main message was to get out to the polls and vote. Abrams was joined by several local leaders including the Mayor and several democrats who are running in other races.
Before she started speaking, she held a moment of silence for District 5 Commissioner Andrew Jefferson who lost his life on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.