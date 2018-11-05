Shower linger overnight

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -Light showers continue moving across the CSRA this evening with temperatures in the 60s. A few showers will linger after midnight, but will dissipate by sunrise. Morning temperatures start out in the upper 50s with patchy fog possible during our morning commute. Temperatures during the afternoon climb to the low to mid 70s, with a few showers developing. It won’t be a washout, and the evening will be dry with temperatures once again in the mid to upper 60s.