Shower linger overnight

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -Light showers continue moving across the CSRA this evening with temperatures in the 60s. A few showers will linger after midnight, but will dissipate by sunrise. Morning temperatures start out in the upper 50s with patchy fog possible during our morning commute. Temperatures during the afternoon climb to the low to mid 70s, with a few showers developing. It won’t be a washout, and the evening will be dry with temperatures once again in the mid to upper 60s.
A cold front will move through the CSRA on Tuesday, bringing the chance for severe weather with it. The primary threat is damaging straight line wind of 40 to 60 miles per hour. Right now, the front is timed to arrive during the afternoon to evening. If you are planning to vote, I suggest going during the morning or on your lunch break.
Temperatures remain above average for the rest of the week, until a front moves in late-week. This will clear out our rain chances and drop highs back near 60 degrees for this coming weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
