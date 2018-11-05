Richmond County woman missing, may be in Greenville area

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Anna Murrell Vaughters was last seen at around 2 p.m. Oct. 27 on the 400 block of Walker St. She was driving a black 2014 Dodge Caravan with Georgia tag #6467JE. She is 35 years old, 5-feet-7-inches tall and around 170 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators believe she may be in the Greenville, SC area.
If you have any information on Vaughters’ location, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
