Richmond County woman missing, may be in Greenville area

Anna Murrell Vaughters was last seen at around 2 p.m. Oct. 27 on the 400 block of Walker St. She was driving a black 2014 Dodge Caravan with Georgia tag #6467JE. She is 35 years old, 5-feet-7-inches tall and around 170 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators believe she may be in the Greenville, SC area.