Food Lion Feeds program helps stock local food pantries

CSRA (WFXG) - One big name is continuing to help food pantries stock up and expand. The Food Lion Feeds program is working in the CSRA this week at two local food pantries. It’s all part of the Great Pantry Makeover.
Monday, they brought 1,300 lbs. of food to Christway Christian Church in Martinez, including fresh produce. It is enough food to provide over 1,000 meals to hungry folks in our area.
Calvin Smith, Retail Specialist with Food Lion says, “We’re blessed to be able to help them, so when they can get food and talk to them and they thank you, it’s just an awesome feeling.”
Food Lion also gave a $5,000 grant that the food pantry used to get two industrial sized freezers.
Roger Mote with Christway Christian say this should help them feed 20% more people. “We have served 23,000 people during that period of time. It’s been a great ministry. It’s a great, fulfilling kind of thing to be involved in.”
Food Lion Feeds will be in South Carolina tomorrow helping out ACTS of Aiken.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.