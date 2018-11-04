Walk to end Alzheimer’s results in hundreds coming out

By Shaquille Lord | November 3, 2018 at 8:34 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 8:34 PM

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Hundreds came out to take part of a walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

The annual event was held at Lady Antebellum Amphitheater in Columbia County. Donations raised will be given to research to find a cure. Many that came out either knew someone who had it or had been affected by it themselves.

“It’s so touching to see a community that can rally behinid one another and show the support for someone they may not know,” says Marah Johnson.

Johnson says more than $70,000 has been raised from all over the country.

