These 2018 midterm candidates can make history with a victory

(RNN) - The candidates who make up the 2018 midterm elections are some of the most diverse people to run for office in U.S. history. According to the New York Times, there are 272 women, 215 people of color and 26 LGBTQ candidates running for office this year.
Among others, this year’s midterm elections could determine whether the U.S. has its first Muslim woman in congress, first African-American female governor of a state, the first openly transgender governor, or Arizona could elect its first female senator.
Here is a list of some of the possible history makers running in the 2018 midterm election.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) - The 29-year-old Bronx native is a political newcomer who stunned 10 term incumbent Joseph Crowley in the primaries. She could become one of the youngest women elected to Congress.
Andrew Gillum (D) – Current Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum can become Florida’s first black governor. The Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University graduate is the first black nominee for a major party in Florida.
Stacey Abrams (D) – The Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate could become the first black female governor in U.S. history. The former state legislator made history already by becoming the first black female nominee of a major party. Abrams has been a member of the Georgia House of representatives since 2007 and has earned the endorsement of former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey.
Christine Hallquist (D) - Could become the nation’s first openly transgender governor. Hallquist, a Vermont Democrat and former IBM engineer, is already the first openly transgender candidate to be nominated for governor.
Martha McSally (R) - Won the Republican primary and could become the first female senator for the state of Arizona. This wouldn’t be the first time McSally has made history. She was also the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat.
Kyrsten Sinema (D) - Made history in 2012 when she became the first openly bisexual member of congress. She can make history again on Tuesday with a win, becoming the first female and the first openly Bisexual senator for the state of Arizona.
Chris Pappas (D) – With a victory, Pappas could become New Hampshire’s first openly gay congress member.
Ben Jealous (D) – The former NAACP president could become Maryland’s first black governor.
Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) - Could become the first Latina Democratic governor in the U.S.
Jared Polis (D) – Could become America’s first openly gay governor. He is currently the one of the richest members of the House of Representatives and with a net worth of nearly $400 million.
The 2018 midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.