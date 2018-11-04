NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The 5th Annual Line Drive - Canned Food Drive - saw its biggest turnout according to organizers.
The event, held this year for the first time at SRP Park, aims to collect canned goods and gives kids free professional training in baseball. So far more than 1800 pounds of canned goods have been raised, which benefit the Golden harvest Food Bank. It’s held every year in honor of Terry Childers Sr, a popular coach in the C-S-R-A who always gave back to his community.
“It means a great deal giving back to the community, this is the most fun we have all year long. Helping kids out and to be able to do it in the memory of our father, it’s a lot of fun,” says Matt Childers. He says this event grows each year with more canned foods and kids participating.
