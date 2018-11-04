Gianforte's fortunes tied to Trump in Montana House race

In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 photo Rep. Greg Gianforte listens during a meeting with leaders from the Montana Department of Justice and Montana Highway Patrol in Helena, Mont.. Gianforte is running against Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams to keep the congressional seat he won last year in a special election. (AP Photo/Matt Volz) (Matt Volz)
By MATT VOLZ | November 4, 2018 at 2:08 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 2:08 PM

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte is pinning his campaign on Montana voters giving him some credit for an improving national economy.

The Republican has tried to fend off Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams by emphasizing his 16 months in office and telling voters that he's working hand in hand with President Donald Trump.

He's cited his trips on Air Force One and says things like, "We've gotten the economy going."

Gianforte has faced renewed criticism over his assault on Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before he won a special congressional election last year.

Williams has made a campaign issue of the attack, and Trump highlighted it during a recent visit.

Democratic U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams leads a crowd in a cheer during a rally in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Williams is trying to unseat Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte in Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Matt Volz)
Williams seeks to be the first Democrat to win Montana's lone House seat since 1997.

In this Oct. 9, 2018 Rep. Greg Gianforte speaks during a meeting with leaders from the Montana Department of Justice and Montana Highway Patrol in Helena, Mont.. Gianforte is running against Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams to keep the congressional seat he won last year in a special election. (AP Photo/Matt Volz)
Democratic U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams of Montana hands out Halloween candy to a child on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Helena, Mont. Williams is trying to defeat Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte in Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Matt Volz)
