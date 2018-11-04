Gianforte's fortunes tied to Trump in Montana House race

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte is pinning his campaign on Montana voters giving him some credit for an improving national economy.
The Republican has tried to fend off Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams by emphasizing his 16 months in office and telling voters that he's working hand in hand with President Donald Trump.
He's cited his trips on Air Force One and says things like, "We've gotten the economy going."
Gianforte has faced renewed criticism over his assault on Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before he won a special congressional election last year.
Williams has made a campaign issue of the attack, and Trump highlighted it during a recent visit.
Williams seeks to be the first Democrat to win Montana's lone House seat since 1997.