Fort Gordon holds Retiree Appreciation Day

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A Retiree Appreciation Day held on Fort Gordon’s base on Saturday.
As our FOX 54′s Shaquille Lord shows us, it’s a chance for those who served our country to learn more about their future.
Ralph Wainwright says he knows the feeling. “It’s like you walk out of the military and you have a controlled structured life in the military and you get out and you don’t know what to do with yourself,” he says.
That’s why when he retired years ago, he decided to be part of the American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta. To get back to feeling similar to how he he felt when serving our country.
“We try to work with the community working with veterans with problems and families with problems,” says Wainwright.
Now he's at one of the many booths providing information to the men and women stepping into his shoes at Fort Gordon's Retiree Appreciation Day.
Veterans receive everything from free health screenings to a better understanding of benefits after they’re done serving.
“I learned things today about my new dental plan. I have to go home and make some changes but If I had not come today, I would have not been informed,” says Dr. Tom Clark.
It’s an event where Fort Gordon says it’s much needed for veterans who are trying to find their way after serving our country.
“A lot of times it’s good therapy for veterans especially with the PTSD it gives you the opportunity to talk about some of the problems you’re having and some of the veterans have the same problems and you share some of the thoughts you have,” explains Wainwright.
