Chilly Sunday morning

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -Clear and cool overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 40s for most of the CSRA overnight.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed! We “fall back” an hour at 2 a.m. when Daylight Saving Time ends.
Cloud cover will increase throughout the day with highs near 70 degrees. Most of us will remain dry, but a few isolated showers are possible late Sunday.
Our Monday morning commute will be much warmer with lows out the door in the upper 50s. There is a slight chance of rain with highs in the lower 70s.
Tuesday could be stormy with a front moving through. If you are voting, try to go early. Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon into the evening. Some of these storms could be severe with isolated damaging wind.
Above average temperatures hold for the end of the week with another cold front moving in on Friday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.