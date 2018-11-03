Romney hits GOP trail, differs from Trump at Senate race end

In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 photo, former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney and his wife Ann read a children's book during scary tales and smores bonfire at Cornbelly's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fest at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Utah. Romney is stumping for fellow Republican candidates as he sails toward a likely victory Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the race for a U.S. Senate seat from Utah and an official return to public office. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Rick Bowmer)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST | November 3, 2018 at 12:53 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 12:53 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is stumping for fellow Republican candidates as he sails toward a likely victory Tuesday in the race for a U.S. Senate seat from Utah and an official return to public office.

While he's largely avoided direct criticism of President Donald Trump since a scathing speech in 2016, Romney has said he would speak out on significant issues.

On Thursday, he took issue with Trump's characterization of the media as an "enemy of the people," saying a free press is essential to the "cause of freedom."

The online essay was published in the final days before an election when Romney is knocking on doors and joining phone banks for local, state and congressional races in his adopted home of Utah, where he's got a near-celebrity following.

