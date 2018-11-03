Early Voting in Richmond County breaks records

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Voting Records are being broken here in Richmond County according to the executive director. Lynn Bailey says unofficially around 30,000 people voted in Richmond County. The highest she has ever seen in the past 20 plus years. She says these early voting numbers show that election day next week will bring in more voters than expected.
“Where we would normally see 50,000 votes come out to vote, I think we would more see like 60,000 or a few more come out to vote,” says Bailey.
The department will be accepting absentee ballots until 7:00 p.m. on election day.
FOX 54 caught with one woman, Rosa Mckie who is 101 years old.
She says her reason to come out and vote was simple, she remembers when she didn’t have the opportunity to vote. “I thank God that I have the mind and will to vote and the privilege. It’s not taken away from us and that’s why I wanted to vote,” she says.
McKie says she has been voting for more than 60 years
