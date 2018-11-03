Dog shoots man in bizarre hunting accident

LAS CRUCES, NM (KRQE/CNN) - Hunting accidents are not uncommon, but one like this sure is.
A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after his own dog shot him during a hunting trip.
After the shooting, Sonny Gilligan managed to call 911.
"He was done, there's no doubt about it. I can't say enough about the sheriff's deputies, because without them my dad was dead,” Sonny Gilligan’s son, Mark, said.
Mark Gilligan said it's normal for his dad to take his three dogs, Charlie, Cowboy, and Scooby, hunting for jackrabbits near Las Cruces.
In fact, he says he feeds the trio the rabbits as a treat.
This time, though, his dad said he was sitting in the truck, his rifle in the backseat, when Charlie's paw got caught in the trigger.
The bullet went through the seat and sonny was shot in the back.
And even though his Charlie could've killed him, he's forgiven him.
"He spoils his dogs, you know. He calls them you know, his boys,” Mark Gilligan said. “So he's very fond of his animals."
After the accident, Mark Gilligan said all three dogs were taken to a county shelter, but his father is trying to get them back.
Copyright 2018 KRQE via CNN. All rights reserved.