Democrat Edmondson threatens GOP dominance in Oklahoma
FILE - This combination of file photos shows Oklahoma gubernatorial candidates in the November 2018 election from left, Democrat Drew Edmondson and Republican Kevin Stitt. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrtocki, File) (Sue Ogrocki)
By SEAN MURPHY | November 3, 2018 at 9:43 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 9:43 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republicans seized control of every statewide elected office in the 2010 midterm election, and they've maintained their stranglehold over ever since.

But in a state Republicans like to boast is the "reddest of the red," 72-year-old Democrat Drew Edmondson is threatening to break the GOP stranglehold and win back the governor's mansion after eight years under GOP Gov. Mary Fallin.

Polls have consistently shown 46-year-old Republican mortgage company owner Kevin Stitt slightly ahead of Edmondson. But the race appears to be tightening.

The Cook Political Report has moved it from "likely Republican" to "toss up," while FiveThirtyEight.com, another online site that analyzes political contests, still projects Stitt likely to win.

A Libertarian, Chris Powell, also is in the race.

In this Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Drew Edmondson, the Democratic nominee for Oklahoma governor, speaks at JD's Diner in Ada, Okla. Edmondson is hoping to break the GOP's stranglehold on state government in Oklahoma with a win over Republican Kevin Stitt in the race to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Mary Fallin. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
In this Oct. 12, 2018, photo, Kevin Stitt, the Republican nominee for Oklahoma governor, greets guests at Java 39 coffeehouse in Bethany, Okla. Stitt is locked in a tight race with Democrat Drew Edmondson to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Mary Fallin. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
In this Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Drew Edmondson, the Democratic nominee for Oklahoma governor, speaks to patrons at JD's Diner in Ada, Okla. Edmondson is hoping to break the GOP's stranglehold on state government in Oklahoma with a win over Republican Kevin Stitt in the race to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Mary Fallin. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
In this Oct. 12, 2018, photo, Kevin Stitt, the Republican nominee for Oklahoma governor, greets guests at Java 39 coffeehouse in Bethany, Okla. Stitt is locked in a tight race with Democrat Drew Edmondson to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Mary Fallin. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
