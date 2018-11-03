Congregation Children of Israel hosts unity service to remember Pittsburgh shooting victims

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A unity service at a local synagogue held in support of those gunned down in their own Pittsburgh house of worship last week. The shooting of 11 Jewish people was a shock to the Jewish community and American society.
The Shabot is a day of joy and worshiping - and Rabbi Shai Beloosesky said bringing people of all religions and walks of life together is important because they’re united in love.
Rabbi Beloosesky saod the shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue happened during a naming of a child - so, in that spirit - they performed a naming service Friday night to show that they are moving forward after this tragedy.
“I pray to God almighty that this will be the last - the last God almighty, not anymore. and i am very proud about the community of Augusta, Georgia. the support from all over," said Rabbi Shai Beloosesky, with the Congregation Children of Israel.
Rabbi Beloosesky said they can’t change what happened - but the outpouring of support the synagogue received after the anti-Semitic massacre shows that there’s more good than bad in this world, he said.
He said there is strength in numbers - and a roomful of people inside that building proved that power Friday night.
